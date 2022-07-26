뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Puts the Highest Production Cost Ever on Upcoming Comeback MV
JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.26 14:05
BLACKPINK
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's upcoming comeback music video will reportedly be the most expensive music video of all time.

On July 26, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment shared more details about the group's August comeback.
BLACKPINK
YG Entertainment stated, "BLACKPINK is currently filming the group's comeback music video. The highest production coast of all time are being invested to the music video."

The agency added, "As we have prepared the comeback well with a thorough plan, the entire process is proceeding smoothly."
BLACKPINK
Earlier this month, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK will meet its fans through a continuous, large-scale project which will extend through the second half of this year―including a world tour.

Ahead of the group's official comeback next month, BLACKPINK is scheduled to unveil the music video of 'Ready For Love', a special collaborative track with PUBG Mobile, on July 29.
BLACKPINK
(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
