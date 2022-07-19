뉴스
[SBS Star] JENNIE & ROSE's Unit Song? Producer Spills Details on BLACKPINK's New Album
JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.19 17:47
JENNIE & ROSEs Unit Song? Producer Spills Details on BLACKPINKs New Album
It seems like the new album of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK may include a unit song of two of its members―JENNIE and ROSÉ.

Recently, American singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder talked about BLACKPINK's comeback album during his interview with ABC's 'Good Morning America'.

Ryan Tedder, who has previously worked with BLACKPINK for the group and American rapper Cardi B's collaborative song 'Bet You Wanna', talked about the time when he worked with JENNIE and ROSÉ during their visit in Los Angeles, the United States.
JENNIE & ROSE's Unit Song? Producer Spills Details on BLACKPINK's New Album
He said, "All I can confirm is that I have worked on BLACKPINK material, I did write with the girls (JENNIE and ROSÉ) themselves. JENNIE and ROSÉ are phenomenal. They're so sweet and talented."

The singer-songwriter continued to share, "I can't tell you what's coming out, but I think one or two of my songs have made the album. From what I've been told, and the stuff that I did with them, I can just say that they're very true to their sound."
 
Since JENNIE and ROSÉ were the only members of BLACKPINK who flew to Los Angeles and meet Ryan Tedder, fans speculated that their upcoming song would be a unit song of the two members.
JENNIE & ROSE's Unit Song? Producer Spills Details on BLACKPINK's New Album
Meanwhile, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment confirmed that the group will make its return in August.

Through the official statement shared earlier this month, the agency announced that BLACKPINK is currently in the final stages of recording a new album, which would kick-start "a continuous, large-scale project which will extend through the second half of this year."
JENNIE & ROSE's Unit Song? Producer Spills Details on BLACKPINK's New Album
(Credit= ABC 'Good Morning America', YG Entertainment, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
