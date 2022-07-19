[SBS Star] JENNIE & ROSE's Unit Song? Producer Spills Details on BLACKPINK's New Album

Recently, American singer-songwriter Ryan Tedder talked about BLACKPINK's comeback album during his interview with ABC's 'Good Morning America'.
Ryan Tedder, who has previously worked with BLACKPINK for the group and American rapper Cardi B's collaborative song 'Bet You Wanna', talked about the time when he worked with JENNIE and ROSÉ during their visit in Los Angeles, the United States.
The singer-songwriter continued to share, "I can't tell you what's coming out, but I think one or two of my songs have made the album. From what I've been told, and the stuff that I did with them, I can just say that they're very true to their sound."
“I did write with the girls themselves.(…) we did it in LA, with Jennie and Rosie, they’re phenomenal, so sweet, so talented.”
Since JENNIE and ROSÉ were the only members of BLACKPINK who flew to Los Angeles and meet Ryan Tedder, fans speculated that their upcoming song would be a unit song of the two members.
Through the official statement shared earlier this month, the agency announced that BLACKPINK is currently in the final stages of recording a new album, which would kick-start "a continuous, large-scale project which will extend through the second half of this year."
