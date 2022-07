이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor CHANSUNG has become a father of a baby girl.On July 26, CHANSUNG's management agency L'July Entertainment announced the birth of CHANSUNG and his wife's first child.L'July Entertainment stated, "CHANSUNG's wife recently gave birth to a healthy baby girl."Back in December 2021, CHANSUNG announced his marriage to his longtime girlfriend, who is eight years older than him.At the time, CHANSUNG revealed that his fiancée was pregnant.CHANSUNG parted ways with his former agency, JYP Entertainment, and joined L'July Entertainment in March of this year, in order to focus more on his acting career.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'hwang_chan222' Instagram)(SBS Star)