[SBS Star] 2PM CHANSUNG Announces Marriage & His Fiancee's Pregnancy

K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor CHANSUNG announced his marriage next year.On December 15, CHANSUNG took to his personal Instagram to share a handwritten letter to 2PM's fans, HOTTEST.In the letter, the 2PM member has shared his plans for the wedding, his fiancée's pregnancy, and his decision to leave his current agency JYP Entertainment next year.CHANSUNG's full letter is as follows:To. HOTTESTHello, this is 2PM's CHANSUNG.The cold weather season is here. I began my career when I was 17, and 15 years have passed already.A lot has happened, and there have been so many memories.I express my gratitude to HOTTEST, who have created such valuable memories.Today, I want to share the changes and happiness in my life.I have someone who I have been in a relationship with for a while now.This person has been the resting nook for my unstable heart, a friend who I can share anything, and the love of my life.While preparing and planning marriage with her right after my military discharge, the blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected.And we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year.We are very cautious as she is in the very early stage of her pregnancy, but I'm sharing this news as I thought I should share this to you first.As my partner on this road to creating a new family does not have the same career as me, I ask for your generous understanding for not revealing her.Also, my 15-year-long contract with JYP Entertainment ends in upcoming January.I went through much discussion with the agency, and we came to the mutual conclusion to not renew my exclusive contract.The decision was made while putting my future as the priority, and the agency gave blessings for my bright future endeavors.The company is my root and like an old friend, so we will always support each other's growth.My next path has not been decided yet, but I will share plans that won't cause concerns to fans.I'm worried about how our beloved HOTTEST would feel as I shared so much news today all of a sudden.I will continue to work hard in the future, in order to impress as 2PM's maknae (the group's youngest member) CHANSUNG and actor Hwang Chansung. Thank you.