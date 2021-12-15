뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 2PM CHANSUNG Announces Marriage & His Fiancee's Pregnancy
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] 2PM CHANSUNG Announces Marriage & His Fiancee's Pregnancy

[SBS Star] 2PM CHANSUNG Announces Marriage & His Fiancee's Pregnancy

SBS 뉴스

Published 2021.12.15 14:38 Updated 2021.12.15 14:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 2PM CHANSUNG Announces Marriage & His Fiancees Pregnancy
K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor CHANSUNG announced his marriage next year.

On December 15, CHANSUNG took to his personal Instagram to share a handwritten letter to 2PM's fans, HOTTEST.

In the letter, the 2PM member has shared his plans for the wedding, his fiancée's pregnancy, and his decision to leave his current agency JYP Entertainment next year.
CHANSUNGCHANSUNG's full letter is as follows:

To. HOTTEST

Hello, this is 2PM's CHANSUNG.

The cold weather season is here. I began my career when I was 17, and 15 years have passed already. 

A lot has happened, and there have been so many memories.

I express my gratitude to HOTTEST, who have created such valuable memories. 

Today, I want to share the changes and happiness in my life.

I have someone who I have been in a relationship with for a while now.

This person has been the resting nook for my unstable heart, a friend who I can share anything, and the love of my life.

While preparing and planning marriage with her right after my military discharge, the blessing of a new life came to us earlier than expected.

And we are planning to get married as early as the beginning of next year.

We are very cautious as she is in the very early stage of her pregnancy, but I'm sharing this news as I thought I should share this to you first.

As my partner on this road to creating a new family does not have the same career as me, I ask for your generous understanding for not revealing her.

Also, my 15-year-long contract with JYP Entertainment ends in upcoming January. 

I went through much discussion with the agency, and we came to the mutual conclusion to not renew my exclusive contract.

The decision was made while putting my future as the priority, and the agency gave blessings for my bright future endeavors.

The company is my root and like an old friend, so we will always support each other's growth.

My next path has not been decided yet, but I will share plans that won't cause concerns to fans.

I'm worried about how our beloved HOTTEST would feel as I shared so much news today all of a sudden.

I will continue to work hard in the future, in order to impress as 2PM's maknae (the group's youngest member) CHANSUNG and actor Hwang Chansung. Thank you.
CHANSUNG(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'hwang_chan222' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.