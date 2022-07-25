[SBS Star] BTS JIN & V to Attend the VIP Premiere of Kim Nam Gil's 'Emergency Declaration'

JIN and V of K-pop boy group BTS will be attending the VIP premiere of actor Kim Nam Gil's new movie 'Emergency Declaration' later today.
On July 25, a source from 'Emergency Declaration' team announced that JIN and V will be attending today's VIP premiere at Megabox COEX, Seoul at 7PM KST.
According to reports, JIN was invited by Kim Nam Gil himself; as the two are known to be a friend and a fan of each other.
JIN reportedly accepted the invitation, and asked V to join him to show his support for Kim Nam Gil.
Starring Kim Nam Gil, actors Song Kang-ho, Jeon Do-yeon, and Lee Byung-hun, 'Emergency Declaration' tells of an aviation disaster that occurs in the middle of a flight from Seoul to Honolulu, Hawaii.
After a terrorist plants a deadly virus and the first victim is dead within hours on the plane, the captain declares an emergency landing.
'Emergency Declaration' is scheduled to hit the theaters on August 3.
(Credit= SHOWBOX, BIGHIT MUSIC)
(SBS Star)