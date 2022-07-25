[SBS Star] BTS JIN & V to Attend the VIP Premiere of Kim Nam Gil's 'Emergency Declaration'

이미지 확대하기

JIN and V of K-pop boy group BTS will be attending the VIP premiere of actor Kim Nam Gil's new movie 'Emergency Declaration' later today.On July 25, a source from 'Emergency Declaration' team announced that JIN and V will be attending today's VIP premiere at Megabox COEX, Seoul at 7PM KST.According to reports, JIN was invited by Kim Nam Gil himself; as the two are known to be a friend and a fan of each other.JIN reportedly accepted the invitation, and asked V to join him to show his support for Kim Nam Gil.Starring Kim Nam Gil, actors Song Kang-ho, Jeon Do-yeon, and Lee Byung-hun, 'Emergency Declaration' tells of an aviation disaster that occurs in the middle of a flight from Seoul to Honolulu, Hawaii.After a terrorist plants a deadly virus and the first victim is dead within hours on the plane, the captain declares an emergency landing.'Emergency Declaration' is scheduled to hit the theaters on August 3.(Credit= SHOWBOX, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)