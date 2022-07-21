[SBS Star] BTS JIN to Make His Acting Debut Soon?

이미지 확대하기

Fans suspect JIN of K-pop boy group BTS is about to make his debut as an actor soon.On July 21, fashion magazine Cosmopolitan Korea released photos from their recent cover photo shoot with actor Kim Nam Gil.During the following interview, Kim Nam Gil explained the reason why his fans call him an 'old man'.Kim Nam Gil said, "I got that nickname because I'm way behind the digital age. I also interact better with hyungs and noonas (male and female friends who are older than him)."He added, "I previously worked on projects with younger people, like BTS' JIN, Cha Eun-woo (ASTRO), and Seohyun (Girls' Generation), but I could not communicate well with them."While Kim Nam Gil did work with Cha Eun-woo for tvN's upcoming drama 'Island' and with Seohyun for Netflix's upcoming series 'Song of the Bandits', it is still not confirmed what project he worked on with JIN.Of course, BTS' fans―known as ARMY―quickly brought up this portion of Kim Nam Gil's interview on social media, getting all excited about the possibility of JIN's upcoming debut as an actor.Fans commented, "JIN once named Kim Nam Gil as his acting role model. This is crazy.", "I have no idea what they have in store, but I'm pretty sure that this will be epic.", "I can't wait for the details!", and more.Back in June, the seven members of BTS announced that they are planning on taking a break from group activities, in order to pursue their individual endeavors.(Credit= COSMOPOLITAN Korea, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)