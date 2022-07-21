뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIN to Make His Acting Debut Soon?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JIN to Make His Acting Debut Soon?

[SBS Star] BTS JIN to Make His Acting Debut Soon?

JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.21 17:33 View Count
BTS JIN
Fans suspect JIN of K-pop boy group BTS is about to make his debut as an actor soon.

On July 21, fashion magazine Cosmopolitan Korea released photos from their recent cover photo shoot with actor Kim Nam Gil.
Kim Nam Gil
During the following interview, Kim Nam Gil explained the reason why his fans call him an 'old man'.

Kim Nam Gil said, "I got that nickname because I'm way behind the digital age. I also interact better with hyungs and noonas (male and female friends who are older than him)."

He added, "I previously worked on projects with younger people, like BTS' JIN, Cha Eun-woo (ASTRO), and Seohyun (Girls' Generation), but I could not communicate well with them."
Kim Nam Gil
While Kim Nam Gil did work with Cha Eun-woo for tvN's upcoming drama 'Island' and with Seohyun for Netflix's upcoming series 'Song of the Bandits', it is still not confirmed what project he worked on with JIN.

Of course, BTS' fans―known as ARMY―quickly brought up this portion of Kim Nam Gil's interview on social media, getting all excited about the possibility of JIN's upcoming debut as an actor.
BTS JIN
Fans commented, "JIN once named Kim Nam Gil as his acting role model. This is crazy.", "I have no idea what they have in store, but I'm pretty sure that this will be epic.", "I can't wait for the details!", and more.

Back in June, the seven members of BTS announced that they are planning on taking a break from group activities, in order to pursue their individual endeavors.
BTS JIN
(Credit= COSMOPOLITAN Korea, BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.