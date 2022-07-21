[SBS Star] BTS JIN to Make His Acting Debut Soon?

On July 21, fashion magazine Cosmopolitan Korea released photos from their recent cover photo shoot with actor Kim Nam Gil.
Kim Nam Gil said, "I got that nickname because I'm way behind the digital age. I also interact better with hyungs and noonas (male and female friends who are older than him)."
He added, "I previously worked on projects with younger people, like BTS' JIN, Cha Eun-woo (ASTRO), and Seohyun (Girls' Generation), but I could not communicate well with them."
Of course, BTS' fans―known as ARMY―quickly brought up this portion of Kim Nam Gil's interview on social media, getting all excited about the possibility of JIN's upcoming debut as an actor.
Back in June, the seven members of BTS announced that they are planning on taking a break from group activities, in order to pursue their individual endeavors.
(SBS Star)