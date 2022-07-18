뉴스
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Spotted In HBO's 'The Idol' Teaser
JW Yoo

Published 2022.07.18 11:03 View Count
BLACKPINK JENNIE
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was spotted in the teaser for HBO's new series 'The Idol'.

On July 18, HBO released the first official teaser for their upcoming original series 'The Idol'.
HBO 'The Idol'
'The Idol' will reportedly tell the story of a rising pop star (played by actress Lily-Rose Depp) who fell in love with an enigmatic club owner-turned-cult leader (played by singer The Weeknd).
BLACKPINK JENNIE
Last month, it was reported that JENNIE had been offered a role in the upcoming series.

▶ [SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE in Talks to Star in New HBO Series 'The Idol'
HBO 'The Idol'
HBO 'The Idol'
Although JENNIE's management agency, YG Entertainment, has yet to confirm her casting, it seems like the BLACKPINK member will do make an appearance in the series.

'The Idol' is produced by The Weeknd and 'Euphoria' producer Sam Levinson.

You can watch the full teaser of 'The Idol' below: 
 

(Credit= 'HBO' YouTube, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
