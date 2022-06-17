[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE in Talks to Star in New HBO Series 'The Idol'

On June 17, it was reported that JENNIE is currently in talks to join HBO's new series 'The Idol'.
Based on the information given about the series, 'The Idol' follows the story of a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner-turned-cult leader.
The Weeknd stars in the series as himself, while actress Lily-Rose Depp and singer Troye Sivan are also confirmed to join.
JENNIE is expected to appear as a cameo or a small character in the series.
(Credit= 'theweeknd' Twitter, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, Online Community)
(SBS Star)