[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE in Talks to Star in New HBO Series 'The Idol'

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is reportedly in talks to make an appearance on a new OTT series about pop singers.On June 17, it was reported that JENNIE is currently in talks to join HBO's new series 'The Idol'.According to reports, 'The Idol' is co-produced by Canadian singer The Weeknd and Sam Levinson, the producer behind HBO's mega-hit series 'Euphoria'.Based on the information given about the series, 'The Idol' follows the story of a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner-turned-cult leader.The Weeknd stars in the series as himself, while actress Lily-Rose Depp and singer Troye Sivan are also confirmed to join.JENNIE is expected to appear as a cameo or a small character in the series.Back in November 2021, JENNIE was spotted having a dinner gathering with The Weeknd in Los Angeles, the United States; sparking collaboration rumors.(Credit= 'theweeknd' Twitter, 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)