[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Finally Meets Choo Sung Hoon for Their Sparring Session
JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.30 11:27 View Count
Choo Sung Hoon, JUNGKOOK
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS and Korean-Japanese MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon finally met each other and enjoyed their friendly sparring session.

On June 29, Choo Sung Hoon took to his official Twitter and posted a photo of himself taken with JUNGKOOK at a gym.
Choo Sung Hoon, JUNGKOOK
Shortly after the tweet, Choo Sung Hoon also shared a video with the caption, "Nice fight" with purple hearts.

In the video, both JUNGKOOK and Choo Sung Hoon are in their boxing gears, and they are seen sharing a hug after their sparring session.
Choo Sung Hoon, JUNGKOOK
Choo Sung Hoon, JUNGKOOK
As JUNGKOOK and Choo Sung Hoon went to catch their breath, JUNGKOOK's coach walked into the frame clapping his hands and said, "JUNGKOOK, you did great."
Choo Sung Hoon, JUNGKOOK
Back in April, Choo Sung Hoon requested a friendly sparring session to JUNGKOOK.

When JUNGKOOK's boxing coach shared JUNGKOOK's boxing video on his Instagram, Choo Sung Hoon commented, "Please tell him that we should have a sparring session next time."

It seems like JUNGKOOK ultimately accepted the offer, and met the MMA legend in person during his free time.
 
Fans commented, "JUNGKOOK is literally good at everything.", "Thank you for going easy on our JUNGKOOK, Sa Rang's daddy. He's just a puppy.", "Please share more videos!", and more.

Aside from his professional MMA career, Choo Sung Hoon is also known for his appearance on KBS' show 'The Return of Superman' with his adorable daughter, Choo Sa Rang.

(Credit= 'akiyamayoshihir' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
