[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Finally Meets Choo Sung Hoon for Their Sparring Session

On June 29, Choo Sung Hoon took to his official Twitter and posted a photo of himself taken with JUNGKOOK at a gym.
In the video, both JUNGKOOK and Choo Sung Hoon are in their boxing gears, and they are seen sharing a hug after their sparring session.
When JUNGKOOK's boxing coach shared JUNGKOOK's boxing video on his Instagram, Choo Sung Hoon commented, "Please tell him that we should have a sparring session next time."
It seems like JUNGKOOK ultimately accepted the offer, and met the MMA legend in person during his free time.
��Nice fight�� pic.twitter.com/OSNiVngSbK— 秋山 成勲 추 성훈 (@akiyamayoshihir) June 29, 2022
Fans commented, "JUNGKOOK is literally good at everything.", "Thank you for going easy on our JUNGKOOK, Sa Rang's daddy. He's just a puppy.", "Please share more videos!", and more.
Aside from his professional MMA career, Choo Sung Hoon is also known for his appearance on KBS' show 'The Return of Superman' with his adorable daughter, Choo Sa Rang.
(Credit= 'akiyamayoshihir' Twitter)
(SBS Star)