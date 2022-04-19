뉴스
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Requests BTS JUNGKOOK a Friendly Sparring Match
Published 2022.04.19 15:58 Updated 2022.04.19 16:00 View Count
Choo Sung Hoon Requests BTS JUNGKOOK a Friendly Sparring Match
Korean-Japanese MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon has invited JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS to a friendly sparring match.

Recently, JUNGKOOK has been taking up boxing as a new hobby.

The BTS member has shown his impressive boxing skills through videos he has posted on his personal Instagram.
Choo Sung Hoon Requests BTS JUNGKOOK a Friendly Sparring Match
In the latest post shared on April 16, JUNGKOOK is seen practicing his sparring moves with his coach.

The same video was shared on his coach's Instagram as well, and there, Choo Sung Hoon left a comment, saying, "Please tell him (JUNGKOOK) that we should have a sparring session next time," with smile and heart emojis.
Choo Sung Hoon Requests BTS JUNGKOOK a Friendly Sparring Match
Choo Sung Hoon Requests BTS JUNGKOOK a Friendly Sparring Match
In response to Choo Sung Hoon's invite, fans cutely commented, "Even though he added heart emojis, it's still kind of scary.", "Sarang's daddy, please go easy on him.", "Even if he's a boxing puppy, he's still a baby puppy.", and more.

Aside from his MMA career, Choo Sung Hoon is also known for his appearance on KBS' 'The Return of Superman' with his daughter, Choo Sa Rang.
Choo Sung Hoon Requests BTS JUNGKOOK a Friendly Sparring Match
(Credit= 'akiyamayoshihir' Twitter, 'tommy_tt_jk' Instagram, KBS The Return of Superman)

(SBS Star)
