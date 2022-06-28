[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin's Baby Is Due Within This Year?

On June 27, Son Ye-jin took to her personal Instagram and announced that she is pregnant.
▶ [SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Announces Pregnancy
Shortly after the announcement, Son Ye-jin's fans and acquaintances flocked to the comment section and left congratulatory messages to the actress.
Among them, there was one particular comment that took the attention of many―and it was from Son Ye-jin's close friend, singer/actress Lee Jung Hyun.
Since 2022 is the year of the tiger, many fans speculated that Son Ye-jin's baby is due within this year.
In regard to the baby's due date, however, Son Ye-jin's management agency MSteam Entertainment did not disclose the expected date; but shared that the actress is currently in the early stages of her pregnancy.
The couple went on a honeymoon for about two weeks in April, and had been enjoying their life as newlyweds for about three months until today.
