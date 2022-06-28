[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin's Baby Is Due Within This Year?

이미지 확대하기

It seems like actress Son Ye-jin and actor Hyun Bin are expected to become parents by the end of this year.On June 27, Son Ye-jin took to her personal Instagram and announced that she is pregnant.Son Ye-jin wrote, "I haven't been able to tell anyone about this because I was cautious. For fans who have been waiting for this news as much as we were, I'm informing this news to you all before it's too late."Shortly after the announcement, Son Ye-jin's fans and acquaintances flocked to the comment section and left congratulatory messages to the actress.Among them, there was one particular comment that took the attention of many―and it was from Son Ye-jin's close friend, singer/actress Lee Jung Hyun.Lee Jung Hyun, who gave birth to a baby daughter in April, wrote, "My dear Ye-jin, congratulations! A friend born in the year of the tiger, just like our Chook-bok (the nickname of Lee Jung Hyun's daughter)."Since 2022 is the year of the tiger, many fans speculated that Son Ye-jin's baby is due within this year.In regard to the baby's due date, however, Son Ye-jin's management agency MSteam Entertainment did not disclose the expected date; but shared that the actress is currently in the early stages of her pregnancy.Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announced their plan to get married in February 2022, and held their wedding ceremony in the following March.The couple went on a honeymoon for about two weeks in April, and had been enjoying their life as newlyweds for about three months until today.(Credit= VAST Entertainment, SBS Entertainment News, 'yejinhand' Instagram)(SBS Star)