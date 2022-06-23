뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Bo Gum to Head to Paris Together
[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Bo Gum to Head to Paris Together

[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Bo Gum to Head to Paris Together

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.23 14:17
Park Bo Gum, V
V of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Park Bo Gum are set to visit Paris, France, for a fashion event.

On June 23, it was reported that V and Park Bo Gum are scheduled to head to Paris on June 23, in order to attend a luxury brand's S/S menswear collection show.

The fashion show will take place on June 26 (local time), as the finale of this year's Men's Paris Fashion Week.
Park Bo Gum, V
Park Bo Gum, V
V and Park Bo Gum are known for being close friends to each other, and this will be the first time for their fans to see the two stars attending an overseas event together.

Park Bo Gum recently completed his mandatory military service as a Navy, and announced his official return to the industry by hosting this year's 'Baeksang Arts Awards' held on May 6.

▶ [SBS Star] Park Bo Gum's Gentle Manners Towards Suzy Awe Fans

V has been actively promoting his group's latest anthology album 'Proof' by making appearances in music shows.
Park Bo Gum, V
(Credit= 'BOGUMMY' Twitter, Online Community, BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
