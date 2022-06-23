[SBS Star] BTS V & Park Bo Gum to Head to Paris Together

On June 23, it was reported that V and Park Bo Gum are scheduled to head to Paris on June 23, in order to attend a luxury brand's S/S menswear collection show.
The fashion show will take place on June 26 (local time), as the finale of this year's Men's Paris Fashion Week.
Park Bo Gum recently completed his mandatory military service as a Navy, and announced his official return to the industry by hosting this year's 'Baeksang Arts Awards' held on May 6.
▶ [SBS Star] Park Bo Gum's Gentle Manners Towards Suzy Awe Fans
V has been actively promoting his group's latest anthology album 'Proof' by making appearances in music shows.
(SBS Star)