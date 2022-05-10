[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum's Gentle Manners Towards Suzy Awe Fans

On May 6, Park Bo Gum, Suzy, and entertainer Shin Dong-yup hosted the annual 'Baeksang Arts Awards' which took place at KINTEX, Goyang.
It was Park Bo Gum's first official schedule after his recent discharge from the Navy on April 30.
Park Bo Gum was seen holding Suzy's microphone and cue sheets when they were going down the stairs.
Upon seeing the two superstars' wonderful chemistry, fans commented, "Bo Gum is so kind and considerate.", "They look so amazing together.", "It's so great to have you back, Bo Gum!", and more.
(Credit= 'BOB' YouTube)
(SBS Star)