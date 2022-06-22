[SBS Star] LOONA Chuu's Fan Speaks Up About the Mistreatment of the Agency

According to reports on June 22, Chuu is currently preparing to part ways with her current management agency, Blockberry Creative.
At the time, Blockberry Creative did not issue an official statement regarding the matter.
The fan wrote, "I was not saying anything up to now, but the agency haven't been providing Ji-woo (Chuu's real name) a manager for her solo actitivies since May. Ji-woo has been taking taxis for her schedules, and she's been carrying her own luggages."
The fan added, "If only she had to take taxis for her individual and undisclosed schedules, I would not speak up like this. But for yesterday's schedule, which took applications for fans to come watch, they didn't provide a proper management and made her carry her own luggage again as she got off work alone."
Meanwhile, Blockberry Creative announced that Chuu will be sitting out from LOONA's upcoming world tour '2022 LOONA 1st WORLD TOUR [LOONATHEWORLD]' due to her individual schedules.
(SBS Star)