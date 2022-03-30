[SBS Star] LOONA Chuu Reportedly Files Lawsuit Against Her Agency to Suspend Contract

Chuu of K-pop girl group LOONA has reportedly filed a lawsuit against her current management agency, Blockberry Creative.On March 29, it was reported that Chuu filed the lawsuit in December 2021 to suspend her exclusive contract with the agency.The court ruled that Chuu's case would be partially approved, giving Chuu a preliminary injunction.Therefore, Chuu's exclusive contract will be suspended until the court issues a final ruling.Blockberry Creative has yet to share its statement regarding the lawsuit, and the reasons behind Chuu's lawsuit have not been revealed yet.Meanwhile, Chuu has been participating in LOONA's promotions even after the reported lawsuit; including the group's appearance in Mnet's music show 'Queendom 2'.(Credit= Blockberry Creative)(SBS Star)