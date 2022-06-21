뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS V Enjoys Golf & Wine With Choi Woo Shik
JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.21 14:50 View Count
V, Choi Woo Shik
Celebrity best friends V of K-pop boy group BTS and actor Choi Woo Shik enjoyed golfing and a dinner together.

On June 20, V took to his personal Instagram and shared photos and videos of him spending a quality time with Choi Woo Shik.
V, Choi Woo Shik
Through the first video clip of him showing off his impeccable iron shot, V revealed that he went golfing with the actor.

Choi Woo Shik also shared a video of himself golfing, which seems to be taken on the same day as V's.
V, Choi Woo Shik
V, Choi Woo Shik
V shared some more photos that he took with Choi Woo Shik―from a mirror selfie to a wine and dine at a restaurant.

Upon seeing their Instagram updates, fans commented, "They're both so adorable.", "I wish they can hang out more often.", "I don't know why, but they just never fail to make me smile.", and more.
Wooga Family
Both V and Choi Woo Shik are the members of 'Wooga Family', a celebrity friend group that includes actors Park Seo Jun, Park Hyung Sik, and singer Peakboy.

It has been recently confirmed that the members will go on a trip as part of an upcoming traveling reality show 'In the SOOP: Friendship Trip'.

▶ [SBS Star] The 'Wooga Family' Goes on a Trip in 'In the SOOP' Spin-off

(Credit= 'thv' 'dntlrdl' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
