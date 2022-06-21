[SBS Star] BTS V Enjoys Golf & Wine With Choi Woo Shik

On June 20, V took to his personal Instagram and shared photos and videos of him spending a quality time with Choi Woo Shik.
Choi Woo Shik also shared a video of himself golfing, which seems to be taken on the same day as V's.
Upon seeing their Instagram updates, fans commented, "They're both so adorable.", "I wish they can hang out more often.", "I don't know why, but they just never fail to make me smile.", and more.
It has been recently confirmed that the members will go on a trip as part of an upcoming traveling reality show 'In the SOOP: Friendship Trip'.
(Credit= 'thv' 'dntlrdl' Instagram, Online Community)
(SBS Star)