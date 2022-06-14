뉴스
[SBS Star] The 'Wooga Family' Goes on a Trip in 'In the SOOP' Spin-off
[SBS Star] The 'Wooga Family' Goes on a Trip in 'In the SOOP' Spin-off

[SBS Star] The 'Wooga Family' Goes on a Trip in 'In the SOOP' Spin-off

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.14 15:24 View Count
Wooga Family
Famous celebrity friend group known as 'Wooga Family' is getting together for a travel reality show.

According to reports on June 14, the members of 'Wooga Family' are confirmed to star in the spin-off of HYBE's travel reality series 'In the SOOP'.

The members of 'Wooga Family' include singers V of K-pop boy group BTS, peakboy, actors Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and Park Hyung Sik.
Wooga Family
Wooga Family
Although they have occasionally shared photos from their gatherings on social media, it is their very first time to star in a reality show together.
In the SOOP: Friendship Trip
Titled 'In the SOOP: Friendship Trip', the upcoming spin-off will follow along the stars getting away from their busy schedules and find peace in the woods.

The series kicked off with 'BTS: In the SOOP' in 2020, then led to 'BTS: In the SOOP 2' and 'SEVENTEEN: In the SOOP' in 2021.
Wooga Family
Wooga Family
Expected to consist of four episodes, 'In the SOOP: Friendship Trip' is slated to air some time next month.

Fans can also watch the whole episode on Weverse.

(Credit= HYBE, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
