[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk's Agency Shares an Official Statement Regarding School Bullying Rumors

Actor Nam Joo Hyuk's management agency has firmly denied school bullying accusations made against the actor.On June 20, Nam Joo Hyuk's management agency Management Soop issued an official statement regarding the ongoing rumors.The agency firmly denied that Nam Joo Hyuk was a school bully in the past; and shared their plans to take strong legal actions.Management Soop stated, "We are deeply sorry for the media outlet's unilateral reporting without going through a single fact checking process with the agency or the actor before the report was published."The agency shared, "They will be held responsible for damaging the actor's reputation with fake reports, and we will also apply for the correction of information through the Press Arbitration Committee against the outlet. We will also file criminal charges against the reporter who initially issued the report, as well as the anonymous informant."The agency requested the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading groundless rumors or publishing speculative reports that maliciously exaggerate the initial false report.Previously on June 20, The Days News exclusively reported that an informant revealed that he was a victim of school bullying for six years and Nam Joo Hyuk was one of the bullies.The informant shared no proof for his accusations other than a photo of Nam Joo Hyuk's high school yearbook.(Credit= Management Soop, Online Community)(SBS Star)