[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk Belatedly Accused of School Bullying; Agency Responds

Model-turned-actor Nam Joo Hyuk has been accused of school bullying.According to The Days News' exclusive report on June 20, an informant 'A' allegedly revealed that he was a victim of school bullying during his middle and high school years; and Nam Joo Hyuk was one of the school bullies.The informant showed a picture of Suil High School's yearbook as a proof, and claimed Nam Joo Hyuk was a part of a bullying group.Nam Joo Hyuk graduated from Suil High School in 2013.'A' claimed that Nam Joo Hyuk bullied other classmates by shoving, swearing, hitting, and cutting in line during lunchtime.The actor was also accused of using other students as his 'bread shuttle', which is a term for a bully ordering other students to run errands for him.Informant 'A' specifically mentioned an incident when Nam Joo Hyuk threw mechanical pencil leads at him and pulled out his chair as he was trying to sit down.He also stated that there are other classmates who are still receiving psychiatric treatment and avoiding watching television due to Nam Joo Hyuk's recent popularity.In response to the report, Nam Joo Hyuk's management agency Management Soop briefly stated, "We are currently checking on this matter."(Credit= Management Soop, Online Community)(SBS Star)