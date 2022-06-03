뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Shares Words of Apology for the Health Insurance Controversy
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Shares Words of Apology for the Health Insurance Controversy

[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Shares Words of Apology for the Health Insurance Controversy

JW Yoo

Published 2022.06.03 11:46 View Count
BTS JIMIN
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS personally apologized for his health insurance controversy.

On June 2, the members of BTS safely arrived back in Korea after visiting the White House to meet with the U.S. President Joe Biden.

Shortly after his return, JIMIN took to the group's Weverse and shared a lengthy letter to his fans.
BTS JIMIN
JIMIN wrote:

Hello ARMY, has everyone been doing well?

I was able to go to the United States the other day, and I believe everyone is aware of the event that we participated in.

I am thankful and honored that we were able to take part in this event to raise our voice in representation of all the ARMYs of different races, countries, and cultural backgrounds.

However, I thought I might be so inexperienced to be standing there on behalf of you all.

I apologize for causing concerns due to my inexperienced actions.

I will do my best to become more mature so that I do not cause concerns to you in the future.

You must have been worried since I didn't come here often. I will visit here more often.

I always miss you, ARMY.
BTS JIMIN
Previously in April, it was reported that JIMIN had his apartment seized in January after failing to pay his 28 million won (approximately 22,600 dollars) worth of health insurance premiums.

▶ [SBS Star] Agency Responds to Reports of BTS JIMIN's Apartment Being Seized After Neglecting Health Insurance Payments

According to reports, the National Health Insurance Service had sent a seizure registration notice to JIMIN's address four times, and the seizure was ultimately canceled after JIMIN finished paying the full amount.
BTS JIMIN
At the time, JIMIN's management agency BIGHIT MUSIC stated, "As soon as he knew of the situation, JIMIN paid the full amount of charges, and the case is now closed."

The agency explained, "JIMIN was not aware of the situation due to his overseas schedules, extended vacation since the end of last year. We apologize for causing concerns due to the company's negligence."

(Credit= 'BTS' Weverse, BIGHIT MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.