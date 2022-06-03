[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN Shares Words of Apology for the Health Insurance Controversy

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS personally apologized for his health insurance controversy.On June 2, the members of BTS safely arrived back in Korea after visiting the White House to meet with the U.S. President Joe Biden.Shortly after his return, JIMIN took to the group's Weverse and shared a lengthy letter to his fans.JIMIN wrote:Hello ARMY, has everyone been doing well?I was able to go to the United States the other day, and I believe everyone is aware of the event that we participated in.I am thankful and honored that we were able to take part in this event to raise our voice in representation of all the ARMYs of different races, countries, and cultural backgrounds.However, I thought I might be so inexperienced to be standing there on behalf of you all.I apologize for causing concerns due to my inexperienced actions.I will do my best to become more mature so that I do not cause concerns to you in the future.You must have been worried since I didn't come here often. I will visit here more often.I always miss you, ARMY.Previously in April, it was reported that JIMIN had his apartment seized in January after failing to pay his 28 million won (approximately 22,600 dollars) worth of health insurance premiums.According to reports, the National Health Insurance Service had sent a seizure registration notice to JIMIN's address four times, and the seizure was ultimately canceled after JIMIN finished paying the full amount.At the time, JIMIN's management agency BIGHIT MUSIC stated, "As soon as he knew of the situation, JIMIN paid the full amount of charges, and the case is now closed."The agency explained, "JIMIN was not aware of the situation due to his overseas schedules, extended vacation since the end of last year. We apologize for causing concerns due to the company's negligence."(Credit= 'BTS' Weverse, BIGHIT MUSIC)(SBS Star)