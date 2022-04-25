뉴스
[SBS Star] Agency Responds to Reports of BTS JIMIN's Apartment Being Seized After Neglecting Health Insurance Payments
Published 2022.04.25 11:18 View Count
BTS JIMIN
K-pop boy group BTS' management agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, has shared their official response to reports of the group's member JIMIN's health insurance issues.

According to reports on April 24, the National Health Insurance Service had seized JIMIN's Hannam-dong apartment on January 25 as the BTS member did not pay his health insurance premiums.

JIMIN purchased the apartment for 5.9 billion won (approximately 4.7 million dollars) back in May 2021.
BTS JIMIN
Reports say that JIMIN received four separate notices about the seizure by registered mail during the time that his apartment was temporarily seized, and the seizure was ultimately lifted after he paid the overdue premiums on April 22.

Then in the evening of April 24, BIGHIT MUSIC shared a statement, explaining that the situation had been caused by "the company's negligence."
BTS JIMIN
The agency's full statement is as follows:

The company is the first to receive all mail that arrives at the artists' dorms, and in the process of relaying it to the artist, a portion of the mail was omitted by mistake.

JIMIN was not aware of the matter due to his overseas schedules, extended vacation since the end of last year, and his scheduled activities abroad after that.

As soon as he found out about the situation, he paid the full amount of charges, and the case has been resolved at the moment.

We apologize for causing concern to the artist and his fans due to the company's negligence.

(Credit= BIGHIT MUSIC, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)
