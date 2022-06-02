[SBS Star] Police Receives Kim Saeron's DUI Blood Test Result; Agency Shares Statement

On May 31, Gangnam Police Station received the test result of Kim Saeron, and the blood alcohol concentration of the actress was over 0.08%.
0.08% is the level that is high enough for a driver's license to be revoked.
Then on June 1, Kim Saeron's management agency GOLDMEDALIST issued an official statement regarding the test result.
A representative of GOLDMEDALIST stated, "At the moment, we have not received any information from the police about Kim Saeron's blood test result."
The agency explained, "Once the schedule for investigation is set based on the result, Kim Saeron will faithfully participate in the investigation. We once again share our apology."
Rookie actress Chung Su Bin has reportedly received an offer to replace Kim Saeron, and the actress is positively considering it.
