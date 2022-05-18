[SBS Star] Actress Kim Saeron Reportedly Under Police Investigation for DUI Charges

According to reports on May 18, Gangnam Police Station received over six calls on the morning of May 18 that a vehicle was "driving unsteadily" on the road.
After stopping the vehicle, the police asked the vehicle's driver―reportedly Kim Saeron―to take a breathalyzer test to determine whether she was driving under the influence.
Kim Saeron, however, wished to be transported to a hospital; in order to undergo a blood test instead.
The police are currently investigating the exact details.
She is best known for 'The Man from Nowhere', a Korean action-thriller film released in 2010.
