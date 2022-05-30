[SBS Star] Instagram Kicks SEUNGRI Out from the Platform

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's former member SEUNGRI's Instagram account was removed from Instagram.On May 30, it was revealed that SEUNGRI's Instagram account―@seungriseyo―was permanently deleted from the social media platform.The disgraced former BIGBANG member had more than eight million followers on Instagram.Instagram does not allow convicted sex offenders to use Instagram; and users can report their accounts by submitting △A link to a listing in a national sex offender registry △A link to an online news article △A link to a court document.Once Instagram is able to verify their status as a sex offender, the platform immediately disable their account.Previously on May 26, the Supreme Court upheld one and a half year prison term for SEUNGRI on nine different charges.SEUNGRI was found guilty of all nine charges, including solicitation of illegal prostitution, overseas gambling, the spread of illegally-filmed sexual content, and more.As he is currently serving his prison term at Military Correctional Institution, SEUNGRI will be transferred to a civilian prison and proceed his prison term until February 2023.(Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)