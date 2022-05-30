뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Instagram Kicks SEUNGRI Out from the Platform
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Instagram Kicks SEUNGRI Out from the Platform

[SBS Star] Instagram Kicks SEUNGRI Out from the Platform

JW Yoo

Published 2022.05.30 16:15 Updated 2022.05.30 16:19 View Count
SEUNGRI
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's former member SEUNGRI's Instagram account was removed from Instagram.

On May 30, it was revealed that SEUNGRI's Instagram account―@seungriseyo―was permanently deleted from the social media platform.

The disgraced former BIGBANG member had more than eight million followers on Instagram.
SEUNGRI
Instagram does not allow convicted sex offenders to use Instagram; and users can report their accounts by submitting △A link to a listing in a national sex offender registry △A link to an online news article △A link to a court document.

Once Instagram is able to verify their status as a sex offender, the platform immediately disable their account.
SEUNGRI
Previously on May 26, the Supreme Court upheld one and a half year prison term for SEUNGRI on nine different charges.

SEUNGRI was found guilty of all nine charges, including solicitation of illegal prostitution, overseas gambling, the spread of illegally-filmed sexual content, and more.
SEUNGRI
As he is currently serving his prison term at Military Correctional Institution, SEUNGRI will be transferred to a civilian prison and proceed his prison term until February 2023.

▶ [SBS Star] Supreme Court Upholds SEUNGRI's 18-month Prison Term

(Credit= 'seungriseyo' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.