[SBS Star] Supreme Court Upholds SEUNGRI's 18-month Prison Term

The Supreme Court upheld one and a half year prison term for K-pop boy group BIGBANG's former member SEUNGRI, on prostitution mediation, overseas gambling, and other multiple charges.On the morning of May 26, the Supreme Court rejected both SEUNGRI and the prosecution's appeals for the previous sentence for his nine charges.At his first trial, SEUNGRI was found guilty of nine different charges made against him; and was sentenced to three years in prison.However, the second trial reduced the sentence to 18 months due to SEUNGRI showing remorse for his actions.SEUNGRI's side appealed for a lower sentence, while the prosecution appealed for a longer sentence.The disgraced K-pop star was found guilty of procuring prostitution for his investors from Taiwan, Japan, Hong Kong, and other countries from December 2015 to January 2016.He was also found guilty of misappropriating money from his nightclub funds and habitually gambling in Las Vegas, the United States, between December 2013 and August 2017.The combined gambling money was 2.2 billion won (approximately 1.7 million dollars).SEUNGRI, who was expected to be discharged from his mandatory military duty in September 2019, is currently at Military Correctional Institution as a prisoner in trial, waiting for today's final sentence.(Credit= Yonhap News Agency, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)