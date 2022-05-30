뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Spotted Wearing the Necklace He Got from His Mother Before Debut
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Spotted Wearing the Necklace He Got from His Mother Before Debut

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Spotted Wearing the Necklace He Got from His Mother Before Debut

JW Yoo

Published 2022.05.30 14:18 View Count
BTS SUGA
SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted wearing a meaningful gift that he received from his mother before his debut.

On May 29, the members of BTS arrived at Incheon International Airport for their flight to Washington D.C., the United States.

On this day, some eagle-eyed fans noticed something familiar; and it was no other than SUGA's necklace.
BTS SUGA
SUGA was wearing a Tibetan Dzi(天珠) bead necklace that was gifted to him by his mom before his debut as a member of BTS.

Dzi beads are believed to act as a protective amulet, attracting positive energy and good fortune while blocking negative energy.
BTS SUGA
BTS SUGA
Since his early debut days, the BTS member has been spotted wearing the necklace multiple times.

Upon seeing SUGA's photos from the airport, fans commented, "This is so heartwarming.", "Thanks to his mother's thoughts and prayers, he has now become one of the most successful pop stars in history.", "That is so sweet of him.", and more.
BTS SUGA
Meanwhile, BTS members will meet the U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on May 31 to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes, racial discrimination, and the importance of Asian representation and inclusion.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS RM Shares How Unreal It Feels to Have Been Invited to the White House

(Credit= Online Community, 'DBOY_SG' 'SUGA_SAVE39' 'TaeKookGiBang' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.