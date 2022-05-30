[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Spotted Wearing the Necklace He Got from His Mother Before Debut

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted wearing a meaningful gift that he received from his mother before his debut.On May 29, the members of BTS arrived at Incheon International Airport for their flight to Washington D.C., the United States.On this day, some eagle-eyed fans noticed something familiar; and it was no other than SUGA's necklace.SUGA was wearing a Tibetan Dzi(天珠) bead necklace that was gifted to him by his mom before his debut as a member of BTS.Dzi beads are believed to act as a protective amulet, attracting positive energy and good fortune while blocking negative energy.Since his early debut days, the BTS member has been spotted wearing the necklace multiple times.Upon seeing SUGA's photos from the airport, fans commented, "This is so heartwarming.", "Thanks to his mother's thoughts and prayers, he has now become one of the most successful pop stars in history.", "That is so sweet of him.", and more.Meanwhile, BTS members will meet the U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on May 31 to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes, racial discrimination, and the importance of Asian representation and inclusion.(Credit= Online Community, 'DBOY_SG' 'SUGA_SAVE39' 'TaeKookGiBang' Twitter)(SBS Star)