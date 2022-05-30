[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Spotted Wearing the Necklace He Got from His Mother Before Debut

On May 29, the members of BTS arrived at Incheon International Airport for their flight to Washington D.C., the United States.
On this day, some eagle-eyed fans noticed something familiar; and it was no other than SUGA's necklace.
Dzi beads are believed to act as a protective amulet, attracting positive energy and good fortune while blocking negative energy.
Upon seeing SUGA's photos from the airport, fans commented, "This is so heartwarming.", "Thanks to his mother's thoughts and prayers, he has now become one of the most successful pop stars in history.", "That is so sweet of him.", and more.
(Credit= Online Community, 'DBOY_SG' 'SUGA_SAVE39' 'TaeKookGiBang' Twitter)
(SBS Star)