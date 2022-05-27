뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS RM Shares How Unreal It Feels to Have Been Invited to the White House
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS RM Shares How Unreal It Feels to Have Been Invited to the White House

[SBS Star] BTS RM Shares How Unreal It Feels to Have Been Invited to the White House

Lee Narin

Published 2022.05.27 11:30 View Count
[SBS Star] BTS RM Shares How Unreal It Feels to Have Been Invited to the White House
RM of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that it feels unreal to be going to the White House. 

On May 26, it was announced that BTS will be heading to the White House next week to discuss ways to deal with rising anti-Asian hate crimes. 

The White House stated, "On May 31, BTS will join President Biden at the White House to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years." 

They continued, "President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world. They will celebrate AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander) Heritage Month together as well." 
BTS
Following the news, RM took to an official online fan community to share his thoughts. 

RM said, "Uhh... Yes, it just happened to go that way. Unexpected things seem to continue to happen in life, you know. I'm going for a good cause, so I'm planning to smile on my way there. The last time I was traveling around the U.S., I saw the White House from the distance. Umm... Now, I'll be going in." 

He resumed, "I wouldn't say it's always the case, but I am aware of the stuff that you all want to tell me, and I am reading your comments, so I simply want to tell you not to worry too much, whatever that may be."  

He added, "Anyway, I'll be off to the U.S. and return safely, so see you in June with a smile. Bye! PS, I'm on my way to meet JIMIN right now." 
BTS
Then, under a fan's post who mentioned BTS going to the White House, he also left a comment saying, "This came to happen thanks to you guys, so the honor is all yours. But your support will be greatly appreciated!" 

Following their return from the White House, BTS will busily prepare for their new album 'Proof', that is scheduled to be released on June 10. 
BTS
(Credit= the White House, WeVerse, 'bangtan.official' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.