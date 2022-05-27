[SBS Star] BTS RM Shares How Unreal It Feels to Have Been Invited to the White House

이미지 확대하기

RM of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that it feels unreal to be going to the White House.On May 26, it was announced that BTS will be heading to the White House next week to discuss ways to deal with rising anti-Asian hate crimes.The White House stated, "On May 31, BTS will join President Biden at the White House to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years."They continued, "President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world. They will celebrate AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander) Heritage Month together as well."Following the news, RM took to an official online fan community to share his thoughts.RM said, "Uhh... Yes, it just happened to go that way. Unexpected things seem to continue to happen in life, you know. I'm going for a good cause, so I'm planning to smile on my way there. The last time I was traveling around the U.S., I saw the White House from the distance. Umm... Now, I'll be going in."He resumed, "I wouldn't say it's always the case, but I am aware of the stuff that you all want to tell me, and I am reading your comments, so I simply want to tell you not to worry too much, whatever that may be."He added, "Anyway, I'll be off to the U.S. and return safely, so see you in June with a smile. Bye! PS, I'm on my way to meet JIMIN right now."Then, under a fan's post who mentioned BTS going to the White House, he also left a comment saying, "This came to happen thanks to you guys, so the honor is all yours. But your support will be greatly appreciated!"Following their return from the White House, BTS will busily prepare for their new album 'Proof', that is scheduled to be released on June 10.(Credit= the White House, WeVerse, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)