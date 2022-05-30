[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Expecting Their First Child? Agency Responds

On May 29, Son Ye-jin updated her personal Instagram with photos of herself taking a walk in Jeju Island with her dog 'Kitty'.
In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a loose white dress; making some fans to speculate that she may be hiding her baby bump with the dress.
The agency stated, "It's hard for us to confirm the matter, since it's the actress' privacy. We will let you know with an official statement once there is some good news to share."
(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, VAST Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)
(SBS Star)