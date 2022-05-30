뉴스
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin ♥ Hyun Bin Expecting Their First Child? Agency Responds
JW Yoo

Published 2022.05.30 09:49 Updated 2022.05.30 09:54 View Count
Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin
Actress Son Ye-jin's management agency has shared its official response to rumors that the actress is expecting a baby.

On May 29, Son Ye-jin updated her personal Instagram with photos of herself taking a walk in Jeju Island with her dog 'Kitty'.
Son Ye-jin
Son Ye-jin
Along with the photos, Son Ye-jin wrote in the caption, "How's everyone been doing? Have a delicious lunch and a happy weekend!"

In the photos, the actress is seen wearing a loose white dress; making some fans to speculate that she may be hiding her baby bump with the dress.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Shortly after the rumors began to spread on social media, Son Ye-jin's management agency, MSteam Entertainment, shared the company's official response.

The agency stated, "It's hard for us to confirm the matter, since it's the actress' privacy. We will let you know with an official statement once there is some good news to share."
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin
Married on March 31, 2022, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin enjoyed their honeymoon in the United States this past April.

▶ [SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin Safely Return to Korea from Their Honeymoon

(Credit= 'yejinhand' Instagram, VAST Entertainment, Baik Seung-chul/SBS Entertainment News)

(SBS Star)
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.