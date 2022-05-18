[SBS Star] Citizens Face Inconvenience Following Kim Saeron's DUI Accident

이미지 확대하기

Actress Kim Saeron is under criticism after her vehicle crashed into an electrical transformer while she was driving under the influence.On May 18, it was reported that Kim Saeron is under police investigation for charges of drunk driving.According to the police, Kim Saeron's vehicle had rammed multiple roadside structures―including an electrical transformer―located at Hakdong intersection, Cheongdam-dong, Seoul.Due to the accident, traffic lights near the area were completely out of service; causing major traffic delays around the intersection.Local businesses were also affected―as nearby cafes and stores connected to the electrical transformer experienced malfunctions of their credit card machines and POS systems.In regard to the accident, Kim Saeron's management agency GOLDMEDALIST stated, "Kim Saeron took a blood test for accurate results, and after the test, she was escorted home by her guardian without additional investigation."The agency added, "The blood test result will be available in two weeks, and Kim Saeron will faithfully respond to the police's questioning afterward."As Kim Saeron has been busy filming a new Netflix series 'Hunting Dogs', the series' production team also shared a statement.They stated, "The shooting schedule will be adjusted, and the public schedule will be announced as soon as it is arranged after a thorough discussion."(Credit= GOLDMEDALIST, Kakao TV, Online Community)(SBS Star)