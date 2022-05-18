[SBS Star] Citizens Face Inconvenience Following Kim Saeron's DUI Accident

On May 18, it was reported that Kim Saeron is under police investigation for charges of drunk driving.
▶ [SBS Star] Actress Kim Saeron Reportedly Under Police Investigation for DUI Charges
Due to the accident, traffic lights near the area were completely out of service; causing major traffic delays around the intersection.
Local businesses were also affected―as nearby cafes and stores connected to the electrical transformer experienced malfunctions of their credit card machines and POS systems.
The agency added, "The blood test result will be available in two weeks, and Kim Saeron will faithfully respond to the police's questioning afterward."
They stated, "The shooting schedule will be adjusted, and the public schedule will be announced as soon as it is arranged after a thorough discussion."
