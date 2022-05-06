[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Updates Fans on the Condition of His Shoulder

On May 4, SUGA took to BTS' official V LIVE channel to hold a solo live broadcast.
During the live broadcast, SUGA honestly shared the current state of his shoulder.
He added, "Following the surgery, I definitely can feel that my shoulder is firm and restricted. If I move it more than a certain angle, it's painful."
He has continued to receive necessary treatment to prevent further injury throughout his career, but the agency revealed that the pain have appeared with increasing frequency in recent years.
