뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Gives an Update on His Shoulder Recovery; Also Talks About Returning to Stage
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Gives an Update on His Shoulder Recovery; Also Talks About Returning to Stage

[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Gives an Update on His Shoulder Recovery; Also Talks About Returning to Stage

Lee Narin

Published 2020.12.29 11:35 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Gives an Update on His Shoulder Recovery; Also Talks About Returning to Stage
SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS shared how much his shoulder has recovered. 

On December 28, SUGA held an audio-only live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE. 
SUGADuring the live broadcast, SUGA answered fans' questions asking him about his shoulder. 

SUGA said, "Well, I have removed the sling now, but I can't raise my left arm to 90 degrees yet. It still doesn't feel like my own arm." 

He continued, "I'm going to therapy sessions. I'm trying to do as many things as I can within the movable range with my left arm. I heard that it'll take about six months to fully recover." 

He laughingly went on, "Although it's getting better, it's happening very slowly. It's making me somewhat impatient."
SUGAThen, SUGA mentioned an upcoming concert '2021 NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE'―the first concert to feature Big Hit Labels artists in one grand event. 

SUGA said, "I really want to go on stage again. I want to perform with the guys before the year ends. So, I think I'm going to join them at '2021 NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE'." 

He resumed, "I definitely can't dance yet, but I can probably join them when performing songs where we don't dance. I can't hold a microphone with my left arm yet though."
SUGABack on November 3, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that SUGA has undergone shoulder surgery due to his chronic shoulder pain. 

Since then, SUGA has been taking a break from work to focus on his recovery.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.