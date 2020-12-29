[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Gives an Update on His Shoulder Recovery; Also Talks About Returning to Stage

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS shared how much his shoulder has recovered.On December 28, SUGA held an audio-only live broadcast on NAVER V LIVE.During the live broadcast, SUGA answered fans' questions asking him about his shoulder.SUGA said, "Well, I have removed the sling now, but I can't raise my left arm to 90 degrees yet. It still doesn't feel like my own arm."He continued, "I'm going to therapy sessions. I'm trying to do as many things as I can within the movable range with my left arm. I heard that it'll take about six months to fully recover."He laughingly went on, "Although it's getting better, it's happening very slowly. It's making me somewhat impatient."Then, SUGA mentioned an upcoming concert '2021 NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE'―the first concert to feature Big Hit Labels artists in one grand event.SUGA said, "I really want to go on stage again. I want to perform with the guys before the year ends. So, I think I'm going to join them at '2021 NEW YEAR'S EVE LIVE'."He resumed, "I definitely can't dance yet, but I can probably join them when performing songs where we don't dance. I can't hold a microphone with my left arm yet though."Back on November 3, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment announced that SUGA has undergone shoulder surgery due to his chronic shoulder pain.Since then, SUGA has been taking a break from work to focus on his recovery.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)