[SBS Star] CL Shares the Heartfelt Reason Why She Planned 2NE1's Coachella Stage

Disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1's leader CL talked about the members' surprise stage at 'Coachella'.On April 16 (local time), the four members of 2NE1―CL, Park Bom, DARA, and Minzy―shocked their fans with their surprise reunion stage of 'I AM THE BEST' at 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival'.Then on April 18, CL took to her Twitter to share a candid letter to fans regarding the stage.Along with charismatic photos of herself and the group, CL wrote in English, "I am grateful and blessed to be alive with pleasure. Long enough to witness the marks I make and things I create blossom."Then she continued to share her feelings in Korean:The reason why I decided to invite the members after I was invited to perform at Coachella, is because I wanted to see us reunite on our terms before it's too late.Through this performance, I wanted to relay my gratefulness to everyone who has been supporting and loving 2NE1 for the past 12 years.For that very reason, today was the most important and meaningful day for me.Thanks to this very moment of today, I hope you could relive the post emotions that you felt through us.I want to express my thanks to the members who dazzled today's stage, and to everyone who worked together to make this come true.I will keep running until the day we could perform a full hour on this stage.Upon reading CL's message, fans commented, "No one else is doing it like you. True Queen.", "Thank you for letting us know how worthy it was to wait for your reunion stage.", "What you did was a real gift for us BLACKJACKs. Thank you.", and more.(Credit= 'chaelinCL' Twitter)(SBS Star)