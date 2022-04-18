[SBS Star] VIDEO: 2NE1 Perform Together for the First Time in 7 Years

2gether again ♠♥♣♦ 2NE1 reuniting for @88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever set.



Disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1 performed together for the first time in seven years since 2015.On April 16, CL performed at an annual music festival 'Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival' that took place at the Empire Polo Club in California, the United States.CL performed songs from her first studio album including 'SPICY' and 'Chuck', as well as 'Hello Bitches' from her 2015 single.With her amazing rapping and performance skills, she made the crowd at the festival go completely wild.After her solo performance, the intro of 2NE1's mega-hit song 'I AM THE BEST' started to play.Then, the other three members of 2NE1―Park Bom, DARA and Minzy suddenly joined CL on the stage.They had styled themselves like the time when they were actively promoting 'I AM THE BEST' in 2011.At their unexpected reunion, everybody screamed and jumped about in excitement.The four girls performed the song with great energy and enthusiasm just like the old times.This marked the first time that all four members of 2NE1 made a public appearance all at once since 2016.It was also their first performance together in seven years, following their performance at 'Mnet Asian Music Awards' back in 2015.2NE1 made debut in 2009 and eventually disbanded in 2016 at the end of the contract with their management agency YG Entertainment at that time.(Credit= 'coachella' Twitter, 'daraxxi' Instagram, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)