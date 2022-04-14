뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "On Our Right Bum?" RM Gives an Update on BTS' Matching Tattoo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "On Our Right Bum?" RM Gives an Update on BTS' Matching Tattoo

[SBS Star] VIDEO: "On Our Right Bum?" RM Gives an Update on BTS' Matching Tattoo

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.14 15:57 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: "On Our Right Bum?" RM Gives an Update on BTS Matching Tattoo
RM of K-pop boy group BTS gave an update on the group's matching tattoo that his fellow member V recently talked about. 

On April 9, RM went live on NAVER V LIVE to spend some time with fans. 

During the live broadcast, RM happened to read one fan's comment telling him about V's recent comment on online official fan community that he left about the members of BTS getting a matching tattoo. 

At that time, V told fans, "The members and I have talked about getting a matching tattoo a lot. We really are going to get it one day." 

He added, "We're going to get it where it's not seen well with clothes on. Our right bum, we're thinking."

▶ [SBS Star] V Says BTS Will Get a Matching Tattoo; Also Shares Which Body Part They Will Get It
RMRegarding this, RM commented, "On our right bum? Haha. It's true that we've been discussing getting a matching tattoo though. We've only spoken about it; we couldn't actually get it done yet." 

He continued, "We're still thinking about what to get. We thought about getting seven dots, the Big Dipper, the number seven... Just getting something with relating to seven, as there are seven of us, you know." 
RMThen, RM shared where on his body he would like to get the matching tattoo. 

The BTS leader stated, "If I'm going to get a tattoo, I want to get it on my ankle or somewhere like that. It'll look simple there." 

He resumed, "But there is a reason why I didn't get any tattoos until now. Tattoos are a unique design on our body, right? But if I get a tattoo on my arm or leg where it is seen easily, I feel like I would get recognized more easily. I don't want to get recognized more because of the tattoo that I have." 

He went on, "For some reason, I don't know whether it is because of my outfit or voice, but people recognize me very easily. As you know, I wear a minimum amount of clothes in the summer. If I have a tattoo where it is seen well, I feel like I'll attract more attention in public, and I don't want that." 
 
(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE, Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.