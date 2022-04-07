뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] V Says BTS Will Get a Matching Tattoo; Also Shares Which Body Part They Will Get It
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] V Says BTS Will Get a Matching Tattoo; Also Shares Which Body Part They Will Get It

[SBS Star] V Says BTS Will Get a Matching Tattoo; Also Shares Which Body Part They Will Get It

Lee Narin

Published 2022.04.07 18:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] V Says BTS Will Get a Matching Tattoo; Also Shares Which Body Part They Will Get It
K-pop boy group BTS' member V shared that him and his fellow group members are planning on getting a matching tattoo. 
 
On April 6, V took time to write a comment on fans' posts on BTS' official online fan community.

Under a post where a fan wrote, "Don't get a tattoo!", V replied, "Well, that's something that I'm going to decide." 

The BTS member continued, "But the members and I have talked about getting a matching tattoo a lot." 

He added, "We're definitely going to get it one day. You can look forward to that day." 
BTSAfter reading his comments, another fan uploaded a post saying, "It's the Avengers-like for you guys to get a matching tattoo." 

To this, V commented, "We're going to get it where it's not seen well with clothes on. Our right bum, we're thinking."

He resumed, "I think SUGA was the first one to come up with the idea of getting a matching tattoo."
BTSThe seven members of BTS―RM, JIN, SUGA, J-HOPE, JIMIN, V and JUNGKOOK trained together for ages before entering the K-pop industry in June 2013. 

They have known and worked with each other for over 10 years now, and they previously mentioned how their members are like their family. 

It is unknown whether V was joking about getting a matching tattoo on their right bum, but they are for sure planning on getting one together in the future, and fans cannot wait until that day. 
BTS(Credit= WeVerse, Big Hit Music) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.