[SBS Star] V Says BTS Will Get a Matching Tattoo; Also Shares Which Body Part They Will Get It

K-pop boy group BTS' member V shared that him and his fellow group members are planning on getting a matching tattoo.On April 6, V took time to write a comment on fans' posts on BTS' official online fan community.Under a post where a fan wrote, "Don't get a tattoo!", V replied, "Well, that's something that I'm going to decide."The BTS member continued, "But the members and I have talked about getting a matching tattoo a lot."He added, "We're definitely going to get it one day. You can look forward to that day."After reading his comments, another fan uploaded a post saying, "It's the Avengers-like for you guys to get a matching tattoo."To this, V commented, "We're going to get it where it's not seen well with clothes on. Our right bum, we're thinking."He resumed, "I think SUGA was the first one to come up with the idea of getting a matching tattoo."The seven members of BTS―RM, JIN, SUGA, J-HOPE, JIMIN, V and JUNGKOOK trained together for ages before entering the K-pop industry in June 2013.They have known and worked with each other for over 10 years now, and they previously mentioned how their members are like their family.It is unknown whether V was joking about getting a matching tattoo on their right bum, but they are for sure planning on getting one together in the future, and fans cannot wait until that day.(Credit= WeVerse, Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)