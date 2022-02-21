[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Practically Discharged from Military Service Today

Actor Park Bo Gum has completed his mandatory military service, receiving his final military day-offs.On February 21, it was announced that Park Bo Gum had his final military leave on this day.Due to the new COVID-19 regulations, the actor will not be required to return to his base and will be discharged on the final day of his day off.Therefore, Park Bo Gum has been practically discharged from his mandatory military service today, instead of his scheduled discharge date of April 30.Park Bo Gum enlisted in August 2020, and has served his duty as a member of the Navy's military band.(Credit= Republic of Korea Navy, Online Community)(SBS Star)