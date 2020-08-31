[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Quietly Enlists in the Military Today

Photos of actor Park Bo Gum enlisting in the military were shared online.On August 31 at 2PM KST, Park Bo Gum was spotted at the ROK Navy's training command located in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do.Just like his agency's previous announcement, the actor chose not to hold a farewell event for his fans in front of the center in order to follow the government's recommendation to avoid group gatherings and to keep social distance.Instead, fans were able to see Park Bo Gum enlisting in the military through some photos shared online.In the photos, Park Bo Gum is seen wearing black training suits and a cap, covering his face with a face mask.Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum will serve his mandatory military duty as a member of ROK Navy's military band upon completing his basic military training.The actor is expected to be discharged in April 2022.(Credit= SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)(SBS Star)