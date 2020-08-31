뉴스
SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Quietly Enlists in the Military Today
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체 메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Quietly Enlists in the Military Today

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Quietly Enlists in the Military Today

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.08.31 17:25 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum Quietly Enlists in the Military Today
Photos of actor Park Bo Gum enlisting in the military were shared online.

On August 31 at 2PM KST, Park Bo Gum was spotted at the ROK Navy's training command located in Changwon, Gyeongsangnam-do.
Park Bo Gum (Yonhap)Just like his agency's previous announcement, the actor chose not to hold a farewell event for his fans in front of the center in order to follow the government's recommendation to avoid group gatherings and to keep social distance.

Instead, fans were able to see Park Bo Gum enlisting in the military through some photos shared online.
Park Bo Gum (Yonhap)In the photos, Park Bo Gum is seen wearing black training suits and a cap, covering his face with a face mask.
Park Bo Gum (Yonhap)Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum will serve his mandatory military duty as a member of ROK Navy's military band upon completing his basic military training.

The actor is expected to be discharged in April 2022.

(Credit= SBS funE, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.