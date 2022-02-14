[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin's Past Remarks on Marriage & Ideal Type Resurface Online

In light of her marriage announcement with actor Hyun Bin, fans looked back on actress Son Ye-jin's past remarks on marriage and ideal type.
On February 10, the management agencies of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announced that the couple will tie the knot in March.
Following the surprise announcement, fans looked back on the couple's past remarks, and one of them was Son Ye-jin talking about her thoughts on marriage and her ideal type.
During one of her interviews, Son Ye-jin said, "I'm honestly not confident to become a mom, so I have no thoughts on getting married at the moment."
She added, "I may take marriage into consideration if I meet a good person who makes me feel certain about marriage."
When she made a guest appearance on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Son Ye-jin was asked about her ideal type.
To this, Son Ye-jin said, "I don't really look at one's appearance for my boyfriend. I tend to gravitate towards someone who has a charming personality. I don't really fall in love at first sight."
