[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin's Past Remarks on Marriage & Ideal Type Resurface Online
SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.02.14 11:46
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Son Ye-jins Past Remarks on Marriage & Ideal Type Resurface Online
In light of her marriage announcement with actor Hyun Bin, fans looked back on actress Son Ye-jin's past remarks on marriage and ideal type.

On February 10, the management agencies of Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin announced that the couple will tie the knot in March.

Son Ye-jin, Hyun BinFollowing the surprise announcement, fans looked back on the couple's past remarks, and one of them was Son Ye-jin talking about her thoughts on marriage and her ideal type.

During one of her interviews, Son Ye-jin said, "I'm honestly not confident to become a mom, so I have no thoughts on getting married at the moment."

She added, "I may take marriage into consideration if I meet a good person who makes me feel certain about marriage."
Son Ye-jin, Hyun BinWhen she made a guest appearance on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Cultwo Show', Son Ye-jin was asked about her ideal type.

To this, Son Ye-jin said, "I don't really look at one's appearance for my boyfriend. I tend to gravitate towards someone who has a charming personality. I don't really fall in love at first sight."
Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)

(SBS Star)
