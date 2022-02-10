뉴스
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin Announce Their Marriage
[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin Announce Their Marriage

[SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin Announce Their Marriage

Published 2022.02.10 22:22
Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin will get married soon.

On February 10, Son Ye-jin took to her personal Instagram to share that she and her boyfriend Hyun Bin will tie the knot.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinSon Ye-jin wrote, "I found someone to spend the rest of my life together. Yes, it's him."

She continued, "It happened so naturally, but isn't that destiny?Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please let us celebrate the beginning of our future."
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinHyun Bin also took to his management agency VAST Entertainment's official Instagram to share his handwritten letter.

Through the letter, Hyun Bin said, "I made an important decision of my life called marriage, carefully stepping into the second chapter of my life."

He continued, "Jung-hyuk and Se-ri, who were together in a project, are stepping into the chapter together.", referring to their role in the 2019-20 hit drama 'Crash Landing on You'.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinHyun Bin and Son Ye-jin made their relationship public in 2020.

(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)

(SBS Star)
