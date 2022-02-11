[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin's Agency Denies Rumors of Her Pregnancy

MS Team Entertainment revealed more details about the agency actress Son Ye-jin's upcoming marriage.On February 10, Son Ye-jin announced that she and her boyfriend actor Hyun Bin will get married.As the couple announced their marriage all of a sudden, the announcement immediately made headlines and rumors of Son Ye-jin's pregnancy had also aroused.However, Son Ye-jin's management agency denied the rumors through an official statement.MS Team Entertainment also shared more details about the marriage, including the wedding ceremony is set to take place in March.The agency stated, "The wedding ceremony will be held in private in Seoul next month. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, only family members and close acquaintances of the couple will attend the ceremony."The agency added, "We ask for your understanding, and please send your blessings and support for the two who will start a new, precious life together."Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin made their relationship public after they co-lead a 2019-20 hit drama 'Crash Landing on You'.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)(SBS Star)