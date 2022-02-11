뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin's Agency Denies Rumors of Her Pregnancy
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin's Agency Denies Rumors of Her Pregnancy

[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin's Agency Denies Rumors of Her Pregnancy

SBS 뉴스

Published 2022.02.11 11:50 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Son Ye-jins Agency Denies Rumors of Her Pregnancy
MS Team Entertainment revealed more details about the agency actress Son Ye-jin's upcoming marriage.

On February 10, Son Ye-jin announced that she and her boyfriend actor Hyun Bin will get married.

▶ [SBS Star] Hyun Bin & Son Ye-jin Announce Their Marriage
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinAs the couple announced their marriage all of a sudden, the announcement immediately made headlines and rumors of Son Ye-jin's pregnancy had also aroused.

However, Son Ye-jin's management agency denied the rumors through an official statement.
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinMS Team Entertainment also shared more details about the marriage, including the wedding ceremony is set to take place in March.

The agency stated, "The wedding ceremony will be held in private in Seoul next month. Due to the COVID-19 concerns, only family members and close acquaintances of the couple will attend the ceremony."

The agency added, "We ask for your understanding, and please send your blessings and support for the two who will start a new, precious life together."
Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jinSon Ye-jin and Hyun Bin made their relationship public after they co-lead a 2019-20 hit drama 'Crash Landing on You'.

(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 뉴스기사제보 (02)2113-6000
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정호선
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.