[SBS Star] JYP Ent.'s Upcoming Girl Group NMIXX SULLYOON Catches the Eye of Everyone with Her Beauty
Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.08 14:45
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JYP Ent.s Upcoming Girl Group NMIXX SULLYOON Catches the Eye of Everyone with Her Beauty
SULLYOON of upcoming K-pop girl group NMIXX's beauty is attracting the attention of everybody. 

On Feburary 7, SULLYOON was captured by some K-pop fans. 

She was spotted outside a building with other members of NMIXX. 
SULLYOONIt seemed like she had just wrapped up filming something for her upcoming debut. 

SULLYOON was all dressed up with full makeup on. 

Although she was wearing a mask, she still looked surprisingly beautiful. 

Her amazingly tiny face, big round eyes and high nose bridge showed how incredibly similar she is to some popular girl group members nowadays. 
SULLYOONWhen SULLYOON was first revealed to the public in September last year, many commented on how much she looked like TZUYU and SANA of girl group TWICE. 

TZUYU and SANA are very popular TWICE members who are known for their great appearance. 

▶ [SBS Star] JYP Ent.'s Upcoming Girl Group Member Looks Just like TWICE TZUYU & SANA?
SULLYOONSULLYOON is scheduled to make her debut as a member of 7-member girl group NMIXX on February 22. 

NMIXX is JYP Entertainment's first girl group after ITZY that was launched in the beginning of 2019. 

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
