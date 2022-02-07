[SBS Star] The Jeweler Behind HyunA & DAWN's Engagement Ring Shares Details

The jeweler who designed singer couple HyunA and DAWN's engagement rings shared stories behind the whole process.On February 3, both HyunA and DAWN updated their Instagram with photos and videos of themselves with matching rings.DAWN wrote in his caption, "MARRY ME", and HyunA wrote in response, "Of course! Definitely yes!"As the unique design of their engagement ring went viral online, the jeweler shared details about the designing process.The jeweler wrote:Hello everyone, I had the honor of designing an exciting pair of rings for the coupleI would like to point out that they were customized only for the couple, and will never be duplicated.The rings are made of white gold with opals as their main stones and 7 diamonds of different shapes and colors.DAWN came to my studio to discuss the design for over a month, and even chose the opals and diamonds himself.We also ran into some technical difficulties, delaying the process, and was pushed to try new things to resolve the problem.So much love, effort, and time went into the rings, and it's low-key killing me to see people idly jumping to conclusions about the pieces without any type of proactive inquiry or due diligence.To be frank, the cost of their rings paid for my yearly rent. #loveisntcheapAll in all, I'm very happy to see the happy couple and their rings that look just as happy as them!HyunA and DAWN began dating in 2016, and made their relationship public in 2018.(Credit= Instagram)(SBS Star)