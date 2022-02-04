뉴스
[SBS Star] "Definitely Yes!" HyunA ♥ DAWN Are Finally Getting Married After Their 6-year Relationship?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.04 11:21 View Count
It is suspected that K-pop star couple HyunA and DAWN may be getting married soon. 

On February 3, DAWN shared a short video of matching rings on his Instagram. 

The video showed HyunA wearing a colorful ring on her fourth finger of her hand, then DAWN places his hand with the same ring over HyunA's hand. 

Along with this video, DAWN wrote in the caption, "MARRY ME" with a blue heart emoji. 
 

A short while later, HyunA reposted the video on her Instagram, and wrote, "Of course! Definitely yes!" with crying emojis. 

Then, HyunA updated her Instagram again with a photo of the rings in the blue and pink case. 

Under this photo, HyunA wrote, "Thank you. I always thank you." 
HyunA and DAWNAs their posts indicated their possible upcoming marriage, fans around the world all became super excited. 

Many news articles were released about the possibility of their marriage as well. 

Regarding this, their management agency P NATION stated that they are checking the fact with HyunA and DAWN. 
HyunA and DAWNHyunA and DAWN have been together since 2016, and made their relationship public in 2018.

