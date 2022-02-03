뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Su-geun's K-pop Trainee Son Looks like SEVENTEEN HOSHI?
Lee Narin

Published 2022.02.03 18:11 View Count
Comedian Lee Su-geun's first son Lee Tae-joon is attracting the attention of K-pop fans, as he looks so similar to HOSHI of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN. 

On February 1, the first episode of SBS' new television show 'Fantastic Family' was aired. 

'Fantastic Family' is hosted by Lee Su-geun, and he called a special guest for the grand opening. 
Lee Su-geun's sonHe came on stage with his first son Lee Tae-joon, and danced to 'Fantastic Baby' by K-pop boy group BIGBANG with one another. 

They also showed some acrobatic movements, then introduced the show together. 

About themselves, Lee Su-geun playfully stated, "We may be short, but are good-looking." 

It turned out Lee Tae-joon had made a special appearance to show support for his father. 
Lee Su-geun's sonPreviously, Lee Su-geun revealed that Lee Tae-joon is a K-pop trainee. 

He certainly had the looks that would win the hearts of many K-pop fans as well as great dancing and acrobatic skills. 

After the broadcast, many K-pop fans commented on how Lee Tae-joon looks a lot like HOSHI as well.
Lee Su-geun's son(Credit= SBS Fantastic Family, 'seventeennews' Facebook) 

(SBS Star) 
