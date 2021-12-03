[SBS Star] Lee Su-geun's Good-looking Son Reveals to Be a K-pop Trainee

Comedian Lee Su-geun's first son Lee Tae-joon is revealed to be a K-pop trainee.On November 28, Lee Su-geun's wife updated her Instagram with a new photo.The photo was of Lee Tae-joon doing a headstand in the corner of a quiet park.Upon seeing this photo, many people left comments saying how impressive his ability was.It turned out he had good strength because he was training to become a K-pop star.Lee Tae-joon is 14 years old (Korean age), and he has always gained a lot of attention for his cute looks.Ever since his photos and videos were unveiled to the public, thousands of comments regarding his appearance filled online.The comments included, "Wow, he received such good genes from his parents! How lucky!", "He's already so handsome!", "We need more photos and videos of him!" and so on.Back in August, Lee Su-geun revealed on his show 'Ask Us Anything' (literal translation) that his first son was training to enter the K-pop industry.(Credit= 'yonine_jiyeon' Instagram)(SBS Star)