[SBS Star] 2PM CHANSUNG's Fiancee Is Reportedly 8 Years Older Than Him

It has been newly revealed that K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor CHANSUNG's wife-to-be is eight years older than him.According to SPOTV News' report on January 25, CHANSUNG's fiancée is a non-celebrity who is eight years older than CHANSUNG.As CHANSUNG is currently 33 years old, his wife-to-be is 41 years old.Reports say that the couple is currently preparing for the wedding ceremony, which is set to take place some time within this year.CHANSUNG and his fiancée have been in a relationship for over five years.When CHANSUNG announced his marriage through a handwritten letter, he wrote, "While preparing the wedding after my military discharge, a new life came earlier than expected," hinting that they are expecting a child.(Credit= JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)