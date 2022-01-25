뉴스
[SBS Star] 2PM CHANSUNG's Fiancee Is Reportedly 8 Years Older Than Him
It has been newly revealed that K-pop boy group 2PM's member/actor CHANSUNG's wife-to-be is eight years older than him.

According to SPOTV News' report on January 25, CHANSUNG's fiancée is a non-celebrity who is eight years older than CHANSUNG.

As CHANSUNG is currently 33 years old, his wife-to-be is 41 years old.
CHANSUNGReports say that the couple is currently preparing for the wedding ceremony, which is set to take place some time within this year.

CHANSUNG and his fiancée have been in a relationship for over five years. 

When CHANSUNG announced his marriage through a handwritten letter, he wrote, "While preparing the wedding after my military discharge, a new life came earlier than expected," hinting that they are expecting a child.

▶ [SBS Star] 2PM CHANSUNG Announces Marriage & His Fiancee's Pregnancy
CHANSUNG(Credit= JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
