[SBS Star] Jay Park Reportedly Working on Launching a New K-pop Group

Korean-American singer/music producer Jay Park is reportedly working on setting up a new entertainment agency and launching his very own K-pop group.According to Sports Chosun on January 11, industry insiders have revealed that Jay Park is in the process of establishing a new music agency while procuring a major investment from Kakao Entertainment.In response to the report, a representative of Kakao Entertainment stated, "It is true that we are currently discussing possibilities for a business partnership with Jay Park. However, major details have yet to be confirmed."The representative explained, "Jay Park is an artist who is currently active in various fields including as a singer, a music producer, and more. Kakao Entertainment is seeking to diversify its business in the music market through various partnership opportunities."Another industry insider said, "Jay Park has the capacity to introduce a new wave in the Korean music scene with his unique style, just like J.Y. Park who successfully launched many K-pop groups with his own color."Jay Park originally made his debut in the K-pop scene as a member of K-pop boy group 2PM in 2008.After his departure from 2PM, Jay Park continued his music career not only as a solo artist but also the founder/head producer of hip-hop labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.At the end of last year, Jay Park announced that he will no longer hold his CEO position of both labels.