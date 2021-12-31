뉴스
[SBS Star] Jay Park No Longer Holds AOMG & H1GHR MUSIC's CEO Position
Korean-American singer Jay Park has just announced that he will be stepping down from his position as the CEO of hip-hop labels AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.

On December 31, Jay Park took to his personal Instagram to share the sudden news through a lengthy, sincere announcement. Jay Park No Longer Holds AOMG & H1GHR MUSIC's CEO Position Jay Park No Longer Holds AOMG & H1GHR MUSIC's CEO PositionOn his Instagram, Jay Park wrote:

After a lot of thought and taking time to organize my emotions, I've decided to step down as the CEO of AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.

I know this may be shocking to a lot of people, but I will remain as an advisor for both labels and we will continue to be a family and a crew.

I want to thank all the fans who have trusted in me and supported me in all my endeavors, and I hope you guys continue to support AOMG, H1GHR MUSIC, and I, and all the things we do for many years to come.

As for all the artists and employees at AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, I want to sincerely thank you guys for entrusting your futures at these two labels that I've founded, and it's really an honor to build this together and to continue to make history side by side.

I don't take it for granted for one second, and it will always be near and dear to my heart.

I'm not perfect, but I've always tried my best and I will continue to try my best. I love you all. Thank you and happy new year.
Jay Park No Longer Holds AOMG & H1GHR MUSIC's CEO Position Jay Park No Longer Holds AOMG & H1GHR MUSIC's CEO PositionJay Park is the founder of both AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC, and he has served as CEO of both labels ever since their establishments in 2013 and 2017, respectively.

(Credit= 'jparkitrighthere' Instagram, AOMG, H1GHR MUSIC)

(SBS Star)
