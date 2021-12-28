[SBS Star] BTS SUGA Gives Fans an Update After Tested Positive for COVID-19

SUGA of K-pop boy group BTS reassured fans that he is doing okay after he tested positive for COVID-19.On December 24, BTS' management agency Big Hit Music announced that SUGA's test result for COVID-19 turned out to be positive.Although the BTS member had his second jab last August and not presenting any symptoms, according to the agency, many fans around the world are wondering how he has been doing.Then on December 27, SUGA visited BTS' Weverse and wrote, "I'm very much okay. Please don't worry too much!"Fans expressed how relieved they are after hearing an update from SUGA himself, by commenting, "Even though he's going through a tough situation, he came to reassure us just to lessen our worries.", "So sweet and considerable.", "Get a good rest and eat well!", and more.Currently, three out of seven members of BTS―SUGA, RM and JIN―tested positive for COVID-19.They all got a breakthrough infection, and are currently at each of their home for self-care.(Credit= Weverse, Big Hit Music)