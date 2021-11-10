뉴스
[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Spotted on a Date While Holding Hands Together
[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Spotted on a Date While Holding Hands Together

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.10 16:22

Lee Narin

Published 2021.11.10 16:22 View Count
Singer RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee were seen on a date while holding hands together. 

On November 10, one photo took the Internet by storm. 

The photo was of RAIN and Kim Tae-hee walking while holding hands with each other. 

They are wearing comfortable-looking casual clothes, and walking side-by-side.  

Even though it had almost been four years since they got married, they seem like they were still enjoying their newlywed life. 

The uploader wrote that he/she took the photo when he/she the couple near their home in Yongsan-gu, Seoul. 

Regarding this photo, fans wrote comments such as, "They are so cute!", "Marriage goals!", "They're totally still in love." and so on. 
Kim Tae-heeRecently, RAIN actually expressed his love for Kim Tae-hee through Instagram. 

Under Kim Tae-hee's photos from a photo shoot, RAIN wrote, "Oh, what?!!!! Tae-hee, you are so pretty!!!!!" 

He also added over 25 red heart emojis next to his comment. 

Kim Tae-hee(Credit= Online Community, SBS Entertainment News, 'kimtaehee99' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)  
