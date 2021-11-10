[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Spotted on a Date While Holding Hands Together

Singer RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee were seen on a date while holding hands together.On November 10, one photo took the Internet by storm.The photo was of RAIN and Kim Tae-hee walking while holding hands with each other.They are wearing comfortable-looking casual clothes, and walking side-by-side.Even though it had almost been four years since they got married, they seem like they were still enjoying their newlywed life.The uploader wrote that he/she took the photo when he/she the couple near their home in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.Regarding this photo, fans wrote comments such as, "They are so cute!", "Marriage goals!", "They're totally still in love." and so on.Recently, RAIN actually expressed his love for Kim Tae-hee through Instagram.Under Kim Tae-hee's photos from a photo shoot, RAIN wrote, "Oh, what?!!!! Tae-hee, you are so pretty!!!!!"He also added over 25 red heart emojis next to his comment.(Credit= Online Community, SBS Entertainment News, 'kimtaehee99' Instagram)(SBS Star)