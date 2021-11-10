[SBS Star] RAIN ♥ Kim Tae-hee Spotted on a Date While Holding Hands Together

Singer RAIN and actress Kim Tae-hee were seen on a date while holding hands together.
On November 10, one photo took the Internet by storm.
The photo was of RAIN and Kim Tae-hee walking while holding hands with each other.
They are wearing comfortable-looking casual clothes, and walking side-by-side.
Even though it had almost been four years since they got married, they seem like they were still enjoying their newlywed life.
The uploader wrote that he/she took the photo when he/she the couple near their home in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.
Regarding this photo, fans wrote comments such as, "They are so cute!", "Marriage goals!", "They're totally still in love." and so on.
Recently, RAIN actually expressed his love for Kim Tae-hee through Instagram.
Under Kim Tae-hee's photos from a photo shoot, RAIN wrote, "Oh, what?!!!! Tae-hee, you are so pretty!!!!!"
He also added over 25 red heart emojis next to his comment.
(Credit= Online Community, SBS Entertainment News, 'kimtaehee99' Instagram)
(SBS Star)